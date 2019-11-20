Maccri, Francis J. "Frank", - 72, of Egg Harbor City, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019. He worked in various class companies in the area. Frank was a past Sachem of the Kickapoo Tribe #237. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and The National Rifle Association. Frank coached little league and Volleyball teams. He enjoyed camping, dog walking, golf the Mark Reno Show and especially spending time with his family. Frank is survived by his beloved wife, Jo Ann; his son, Frank (Barbara); his grandson, Ronan; and his sister, Noeleen Foor (Jim). He is preceded in death by his parents, Al and Sophia Maccri and his brother, Albert. Special thanks to Eric, Janet, and Pat. A service will be held on Saturday, November 23rd at 11:00 AM at the Moravian Church, 245 Boston Ave, Egg Harbor City. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kickapoo Redman, 27 W. Delaware Drive, Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Gunshots clear Pleasantville-Camden football game, at least 2 hurt
-
Pleasantville teacher accused of sex with student pleads not guilty
-
Late coach Bill Walsh's No. 16 all over Holy Spirit football game
-
Pleasantville, Camden game to be finished at Philadelphia Eagles' stadium
-
Pleasantville-Camden game to finish Wednesday after shooting hurts 3
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Michael Angelos Classic Painting Interior Painting, Drywall Repairs, Small & Large Jobs,…
K H COINS AND JEWELRY Buying Jewelry, Coins, Stamps, Gold, Silver, Platinum & Collectibl…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.