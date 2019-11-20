Maccri, Francis J. "Frank", - 72, of Egg Harbor City, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019. He worked in various class companies in the area. Frank was a past Sachem of the Kickapoo Tribe #237. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and The National Rifle Association. Frank coached little league and Volleyball teams. He enjoyed camping, dog walking, golf the Mark Reno Show and especially spending time with his family. Frank is survived by his beloved wife, Jo Ann; his son, Frank (Barbara); his grandson, Ronan; and his sister, Noeleen Foor (Jim). He is preceded in death by his parents, Al and Sophia Maccri and his brother, Albert. Special thanks to Eric, Janet, and Pat. A service will be held on Saturday, November 23rd at 11:00 AM at the Moravian Church, 245 Boston Ave, Egg Harbor City. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kickapoo Redman, 27 W. Delaware Drive, Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

