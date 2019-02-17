Mackler, Ruth, - 91, of Ventnor, passed away on February 16, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, she was a longtime shore resident. Ruth was predeceased by her beloved husband, Al Mackler, in 1995. She is survived by her loving daughters: Gail Mackler-Carlino and husband Chuck Carlino and Sara Goldberg and her husband Arnold Goldberg. She is also survived by her beloved grandson, Zachary Goldberg. Ruth was a strong supporter of Israel and met her husband Al when they were both members of the Zionist organization Betar working toward the establishment of the state of Israel and got engaged in 1948 on Israel Independence Day. She taught her daughters early about Tzedakah and giving back to the community. Ruth was past President of Temple Beth Ami Sisterhood in Philadelphia, past President Golda Meir Hadassah, and a major contributor to the national Hadassah organization. She was one of the founding trustees of the Al Mackler Cancer Foundation, established in memory of her husband, which contributes to pediatric cancer research at St Jude's Children's hospital, Memorial Sloan Kettering and Hadassah Hospital in Israel. One of her proudest accomplishments was being able to work as a bookkeeper at Seashore Wealth Management in Northfield New Jersey even into her 90's. Relatives and friends are invited to attend graveside services Monday, February 18th, at 10am, at Rodef Sholom Cemetery, 6691 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ 08234. Shiva will be immediately following the service on Monday until 4pm, and on Tuesday, until 4pm, at 103 S. Sacramento Ave, Ventnor NJ 08406. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to the Al Mackler Cancer Foundation, 103 S. Sacramento Ave, Ventnor NJ 08406. Arr. ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
