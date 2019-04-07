Mackowiak, Laurie L., - 60, of Absecon, NJ, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Absecon Manor. Born in Teaneck, NJ she had lived in Saddle Brook, NJ, Ocean City and Vineland before moving to Absecon. She was predeceased by her parents: Alexander J. and Eleanor L. (nee Green) Mackowiak and a sister: Mary DeMarco. Surviving are a brother: Alexander J. Mackowiak, sister: Ellen Duersch, nieces and nephews: Amanda, Alexander, Jonathan, Carol and Cathy and many great nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be offered Monday, April 8, 2019 in Long Island National Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. The family suggests memorial contributions to the ARC of Atlantic County, 6550 Deliah Road, Suite 101, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Condolences may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
