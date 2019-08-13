Macrie, Paul J. "Ginger", Jr., - 87, of Hammonton, NJ passed away Monday August 12, 2019 at AtlantiCare Medical Center in Galloway, NJ. Ginger was a lifelong Hammonton resident and a graduate of Hammonton High School. He attended Villanova University, and then established Macrie Bros.Farm in 1953. Ginger served on the Hammonton Board of Education, the Atlantic County Board of Agriculture, and was a member of North American Blueberry Council. Paul is predeceased by his wife Joan E. (nee Cassetta), brother Peter Macrie, and sister Marie Mango. He is survived by his children, Paul Macrie, III and his wife Bethanne, Nicholas Macrie and his wife Dorothy, Michael Macrie and his wife Chris and Cheryl O'Brien and her husband Jerry. Loving grandfather of Nicholas Jr., Nicole, Paul IV, Macie, Matthew, Michael Jr., and Montana and great grandfather of Alicia, RJ, Nicholas III and Angelina. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation Friday, August 16th at 10:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Streets Hammonton. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 Burial will be private per the convenience of the family. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home, Hammonton, NJ. Condolences may be shared at marinellafuneralhome.com.
