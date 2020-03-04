Maczynski, Michael L., - 46, originally from Galloway, NJ. Died Saturday, February 29th in Tug Hill NY doing what he loved most. Mike came into this world in 1973 with his twin sister Melanie. He graduated from Absegami High School in 1991 and went on to receive his small watercraft mechanic certificate at The Daytona Technical Institute. In 1995 he opened up his jet ski business, Jetek Performance, located in Northfield NJ. He was a talented mechanic and always looking out for the next thing he can invent. Mike looked at life through child-like lenses filled with curiosity. He lived a life full of adventure, with that exhilarating feeling of being fearless. He found the love of racing motocross which he did as a teenager through his twenties, which continued on with the love for jet skis, motorcycles, then on to snowmobiles. For the past 10 years he found Tug Hill NY, with riding the hundreds of miles of trails which brought him complete joy. The speed, riding with no cares and loving every bit of the thrill that was Mike. He is survived by his mother Irene Nachem, father Luke Macynski, twin sister Melanie Iannace and his nephews & niece, Jack, Travis & Courtney Stoerrle, and sister Danielle Maczynski. All who live in New Jersey. Friends may call Friday evening, March 6th from five until eight o'clock and Saturday morning March 7th from ten until twelve noon with a time of remembrance by family and friends at noon from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ. Burial is private at the convenience of the family. In Lieu of flowers send donations to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Maczynski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
