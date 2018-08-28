Madden, Walter L., - 84, of Erma, passed away on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at his home. Born in Erma, Walt was a lifelong resident of the Cape May/Lower Township area. He graduated from Cape May High School in 1952 and honorably served in the United States Army. He began his employment with the Northwest Magnesite Plant, Lower Twp. where he worked until it was closed. Thereafter he began working for the Cape May County Road Department where he worked for 25 years and retired as a supervisor in 1994. Walt always fashioned himself as a farmer and enjoyed growing vegetables, especially pole limas. For many years he would have a little vegetable stand in front of his house where his children and grandchildren would tend to sales and earn their spending money. He also enjoyed deer hunting, carving duck decoys and collecting arrowheads. He always enjoyed company and greeted everyone with a smile on his face. He is predeceased by his daughter, Patti Myers; grandson, Kyle Bove and granddaughter, Jessica Myers. Walt is dearly missed by his loving family which includes his wife of 61 years, Gert; two children, Donna Holmes (and Ken Grace) and Scott Madden (and Tracy); one brother, Frank Madden (and Eileen); six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Walt's graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday (Aug. 30th) at 10am in the Cold Spring Cemetery, Lower Twp. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
