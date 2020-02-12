Madore, Lynn R., - passed away on February 7, 2020. She was born in Camden, spent her early childhood years in Pennsauken and lived most of her life in South Jersey. She fulfilled her dream of becoming a registered nurse and worked most of her career at Shore Medical Center. Anyone who knew Lynn knew she was all about having fun! A thrill-seeker, she was always up for anything new and adventurous. She loved her sons, music, dancing, flea markets, all beaches and water, anything "country", the Dallas Cowboys, traveling- especially cruises, laughing with her close group of girlfriends- aka her "Best Buddies", and special times with Fred. Her fondest moments were with her granddaughters, Sabrina and Kayla. She loved all animals, and horses were her passion- owning and riding her whole life. Lynn is predeceased by her mother, Theodosia "Finny" Borrell, a son, Hunter Madore, and her brother, Edward Yost, Jr. She is survived by her ex-husband, Jack Madore of Somers Point; father, Edward Yost, Sr. (Phyllis) of Bradenton, Fla.; sister, Gale Duffield (Harry) of Bradenton, Fla.; sister-in-law, Joan Yost of Maryland; son, Edward Madore (Renee) of EHT; granddaughters, Sabrina and Kayla Madore; step-grandson, Shawn and his girls Kelsey and Alexis; nieces, Wendy DiSanti (Marc) and Dawn Conway (Michael); nephews, Brandon and Phillip Yost; great-nieces and nephews, Carmela, Hailey, Gianna, Autumn, and Zachary; and many cousins. A visitation will be held from 10-11 am, followed by a service at 11 am on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Fresh Start Church, 1049 Ocean Heights Ave., Egg Harbor Twp. Burial will be private at Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to ALS research, Fresh Start Church, or the Humane Society of Atlantic County. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
To plant a tree in memory of Lynn Madore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.