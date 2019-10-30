Magee, Michael T. Sr., - 67, of Absecon, passed away after a battle with cancer in the comfort of his home, on October 28, 2019. Mike was a devoted and loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend to so many. He was a 33 year member of the Painter's Union Local 277. During his tenure he served as Vice President and Financial Secretary. He was also a painting apprentice Union Teacher for over 15 years. He worked at multiple casinos, ending his painting career at Showboat casino in Atlantic City. He retired as a Maintenance Supervisor from Family Services. Mike enjoyed spending time with family and watching and being involved with his grandchildren's lives. He loved helping people do special projects and was a very talented painter. He especially enjoyed talking sports, politics, and visiting the beach with his family. Mike is survived by his loving wife and high school sweetheart of 46 years, Barbara J. Magee of Absecon, NJ; his children, son Mike Magee Jr and wife Kelly Magee, daughter, Jen Magee Griffin and husband Shane Griffin, and daughter, Rosalind Magee; his siblings, sister, Sandra Magee Hartwell and husband Charlie Hartwell, brother, Ron Magee and wife Lynn Magee; his grandchildren, Javian Magee, Jacob Griffin, Sammy Magee, Jordyn Griffin, Jaylynn Magee, and Jett Griffin; also survived by many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He is predeceased by his parents, John A. Magee and Helen E. Magee (nee Porter); brothers, Frank Magee and John Magee; sister, Silvia Magee French; Father and Mother in-law, Jerome and Mae Zager; nephew, Danny Magee and niece Jerri-Dee Heindell. Services will be held this Friday, November 1, at Leed's Point Community Church, 850 E Moss Mill Rd, Galloway, NJ 08205. Visitation will begin at 10AM with services to follow at 11AM. Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society and Compassionate Care Hospice Services, 518 South Shore Rd, Marmora, NJ 08223. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
