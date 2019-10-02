Magill, James S., Jr., - 29, of Delray Beach, FL, lost his battle to addiction on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Formerly and proudly of Villas, he moved to Florida 5 years ago, also residing in Miami, and worked at Wellness Resource Center. James is survived by his parents Lorie and James Magill, paternal grandparents James and Eileen Magill, maternal grandmother Janice Cimohowsky, many aunts, uncles, and cousins, and special friend Cari. He is also survived by his "daughter" Coco, a pit/lab mix. A Celebration of Life for James will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N. Cape May, NJ; friends may call prior to service from 12 pm-1:30 pm. In memory of James' spirit and love for sports, the family encourages guests to wear their favorite sports team wear to his Celebration of Life. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
