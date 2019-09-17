Magliocco, Rose (nee Modugno), - 98, Philadelphia, PA and Longport, NJ passed away September 16, 2019, at Royal Suites, Galloway, NJ. Beloved Wife of the late John; Loving Mother of Rose Marie "Roe" and Joanne (Joe) Hamilton; Grandmother of Colleen (Joe) Foderaro; Great Grandmother of Joseph, Natalie and Nadia; Sister of Pauline Brigandi and predeceased by sisters Mary, Josephine, and Frances, and brothers Ray, Fred, Mike, Joe, and Frank; Also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was a longtime Democratic committee woman and Judge of Election (1st Ward, 16th Division) Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral THURSDAY Morning from 9:00 to 10:30 at Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 10th and Dickinson Sts. Funeral Mass to follow viewing at 10:30 am. Entombment Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to R.N.S. Cancer and Heart Fund, 3 S. Newport Ave., VENTNOR, NJ 08406. ARR by PENNSYLVANIA BURIAL CO., INC. (215) 334-1717
Most Popular
-
A Florida man had been missing for 22 years. Here's how Google Earth helped solve the mystery.
-
Vice president's nephew, Conway's cousin to marry in Atlantic City
-
Fire destroys Luby's Bar in Egg Harbor City
-
At least 19 people injured in Wildwood balcony collapse, investigation underway
-
Daughters of Philly mayor, North Wildwood official plead guilty in August fight
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
INTERIOR/EXTERIOR BENJAMIN MOORE PAINTING Competitive Pricing. Power Washing Available. Call…
K&B Dealer Alternative 609-927-0018 520 Shore Rd, Somers Point 50 years experience! Free…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.