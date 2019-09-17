Magliocco, Rose (nee Modugno), - 98, Philadelphia, PA and Longport, NJ passed away September 16, 2019, at Royal Suites, Galloway, NJ. Beloved Wife of the late John; Loving Mother of Rose Marie "Roe" and Joanne (Joe) Hamilton; Grandmother of Colleen (Joe) Foderaro; Great Grandmother of Joseph, Natalie and Nadia; Sister of Pauline Brigandi and predeceased by sisters Mary, Josephine, and Frances, and brothers Ray, Fred, Mike, Joe, and Frank; Also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was a longtime Democratic committee woman and Judge of Election (1st Ward, 16th Division) Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral THURSDAY Morning from 9:00 to 10:30 at Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 10th and Dickinson Sts. Funeral Mass to follow viewing at 10:30 am. Entombment Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to R.N.S. Cancer and Heart Fund, 3 S. Newport Ave., VENTNOR, NJ 08406. ARR by PENNSYLVANIA BURIAL CO., INC. (215) 334-1717

