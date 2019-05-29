Maguire, Donna, - 67, of Galloway, passed away on Monday, May 27th. Her devoted husband of 40 years, Louis H. Maguire, Jr., was by her side. Born in Atlantic City, on September 22, 1951 to Lewis and Ellen Cavileer. She grew up in Absecon, attending grammar school there. She graduated from Pleasantville High School, where she was a member of the band front, proudly carrying her school's banner. Donna worked as a teller at various local financial institutions, including the bank where she met the love of her life when he walked up to her window. They married on February 17, 1979. As she loved to travel having been to Switzerland and Germany with her parents the couple hit the road often, with visits to Canada (Montreal and Quebec) in addition to numerous states in the Northeast. One of her favorite destinations to travel with her husband was Vermont, with a visit in the fall to see the foliage and again in the winter to celebrate their wedding anniversary. On each of their trips, they made sure to do some shopping. Donna's preferred pastime, where she would acquire a new pocketbook or two to add to her collection. Donna also had a soft spot for her four-legged family members and greatly enjoyed doting on them. Donna will be greatly missed. She is survived by her loving husband, Louis; her sister-in-law, Theresa E. Owens (Martin); along with her nieces and nephews. Donna was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Cindy Cavileer; father-in-law, Louis H. Maguire, Sr.; mother-in-law, Theresa Maguire; and sister-in-law, Patricia A. Maguire. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 10 until 11am with a service at 11am at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road in Northfield. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 (stjude.org) or to Holy Redeemer Home Care & Hospice, Holy Redeemer Development Office, 521 Moredon Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 (holyredeemer.com). Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
