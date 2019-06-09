Maher, Theresa Joy, - 66, of Galloway, passed away on June 6, 2019. Born 5/21/53 in Plainfield, NJ to Al and Ida Manasse, Terry grew up and attended school in Warren County, NJ. She later attended Stockton State College for her first degree. Following college, she worked in Social Services in Philadelphia, PA. Terry met her future husband, Joe and moved to South Jersey, where upon she discovered her true calling in life, that of an educator. As a student teacher, Terry was mentored by Ginny Laird in the Galloway Twp. Middle School, where she found her passion in educating children. She joined the Absecon school system as a fourth grade teacher, where she blossomed into an award winning educator. She continued her professional growth with several post graduate degrees in education. These were her most happy and rewarding years. She had a profound impact on children, parents, and her fellow educators for over 20 years. She reluctantly retired due to health issues. Over the past forty years, Terry faced more than her share of debilitating health challenges. She consistently rose to each challenge and moved forward stronger than before. Terry's passion for life and her inner strength always shined through. By good example and good deed, Terry made this world a better place. Terry was surrounded by a close, loving family that enjoyed and supported her, learned from her, and depended on her. She was happy to offer her opinion and constructive advice to everyone that she knew, whether solicited or not. It was always with good intentions. Terry was blessed with the finest collection of friends there could ever be. Friends and family were the lifeblood of Terry, and she will be sorely missed. Terry is survived by the love of her life, Joe; her two wonderful sons, Pat and Dan; her sister, Estelle; brother-in-law, Jerry; nieces, Jill, Jackie, Janelle; nephew, Jeffrey and their children, Jennifer, Jecee, Johanna, Jordyn, Jace, Justice, Juliah, and Jeana; and her good dog, Lucky. There will be a celebration of her life to be held at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway 609-641-0001 on Wednesday, June 12th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friends are welcome. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Community Foodbank of South Jersey, 6735 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ 08234-3901, in honor of Terry's membership in The Happy Hour for Hunger Initiative.
