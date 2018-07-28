Mahieu, James Louis, - 72, of Port Republic, (affectionately known as Jimbo & Big Jim) born in Jersey City, NJ, growing up in Sussex County, NJ until his marriage, planting new roots in southern NJ until his passing on July 26, 2018. Jim passed on into the loving arms of Our Lord surrounded by his loving family after a valiant fight against brain cancer, inspiring all those he encountered along this journey with his faith and determination. He is survived by his devoted wife of 49 years, AnnaMarie, his children Jamie (John), Andy, Michael (BillieJean), Marc Toll (Jacqueline), his grandchildren: Connor, Andrew Jr., Cameron, Madison, Corinne, Julianna, Marlon, Michael Jr., Vanessa, and Vincent; his siblings: Jack (Malvina), Joseph, Joyce and Joann, and various nieces, nephews, cousins and best friends. Jim was a proud Veteran of the U.S.A.F. during the Vietnam era. He worked as an Avionics Technician with the 177th Fighter Wing of the NJ Air National Guard for 27 years until retirement, then employed by the FAA as an Aviation Safety Inspector until final retirement. Jim was an active and faithful parishioner of O.L.P.H. (Assumption). He was also a member of Rudolph Elmer American Legion Post 158, Air National Guard Reunion Association, Sikaris Riffle & Pistol Club, 177th Air National Guard Pistol and Rifle Team, a licensed pilot, and a proud participant of this year's Veterans Honor Flight trip to Washington, DC. His hobbies include photography, kayaking, classic cars, especially his Triumphs, finding a better way of doing everything, but most of all his vibrant love for his family; being there for them in all aspects of their lives no matter their need. Viewing will be held at Wimberg Funeral Home 211 Great Creek Rd. Galloway, NJ on Tue, July 31 from 5-8pm and at O.L.P.H. Parish (Assumption Church) 146 S. Pitney Rd. Galloway, NJ from 9-11am with celebration of Mass at 11am. Burial immediately following at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, located in Atlantic County Park in Estell Manor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Catholic Strong in c/o O.L.P.H. Parish, 146 S. Pitney Rd. Galloway, NJ 08205, Rudolph Elmer American Legion Post 158, 527 Philadelphia Ave. EHC, NJ 08215, or Honor Flight of Southern New Jersey, 176 Dorado Ave. Sewell, NJ 08080
