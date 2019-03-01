Mahieu Sr., , Andrew David (Dad), - 43, of Galloway Twp., Born in Somers Point, NJ, Andy grew up in Port Republic settling in Galloway Twp. until his passing on February 26, 2019. Andy was born with biliary atresia, a childhood disease of the liver, and after multiple experimental surgeries as a newborn, his survival is considered a medical miracle. Recently, Andy contracted a flu that attacked his liver. After a valiant fight against complications of this recent illness and while awaiting a liver transplant, he passed on into the loving arms of Our Lord and under the mantle of our Blessed Mother Mary at Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center, Camden, NJ surrounded by his loving family. Andy graduated from Absegami H.S. and went on to be a member of the Carpenters Union Local 255. Currently, Andy was pursuing a new career enrolled in a school for phlebotomy. Being a loving father to Andrew and Madison, he took great pleasure in watching them in all their activities. He was an outstanding volunteer, coaching Galloway baseball and football. He also formerly enjoyed sharing his baseball skills, training the young at Swing Kids. He loved preparing chili for his kids and their friends and also helping with the pasta dinners for the various Cedar Creek Sports Teams. He especially loved being the grill master for the Cedar Creek Football Team and with Andy, there was always plenty of ranch dressing included. Matching the enormous generosity of his heart; everything he did was abundant, whether it was building something, feeding his family and friends or his love for his family. Andy was also an avid music lover and enjoyed playing golf. He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish. He is predeceased by his father, Jim and survived by his loving mother, AnnaMarie; his children, Andrew Jr. and Madison; siblings, Jamie (John), Michael (Billie Jean), Marc Toll (Jacqueline); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Visitation will be held at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 Great Creek Road, Galloway, NJ on Sunday, March 3rd from 4:00 to 7:00 pm and at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish (Assumption Church) on Monday, March 4th, at 10:00 to 11:00 am with the celebration of Mass beginning at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Andy's memory to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish or perform a random act of kindness in his memory. For condolences and directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.