Mahon, Elsie A., - 92, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, of natural causes. Elsie was born in Philadelphia on November 19, 1927. She worked for Western Union and in accounting for Trump Plaza. Elsie is survived by her loving daughter Mary Skudalski, grandson Peter Skudalski and granddaughter Sandra Skudalski. There will be no services per her request and in lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org. The family of Elsie wishes to extended thanks for the prayers and well wishes for Elsie. Arrangements under the care of Maxwell Funeral Home, Little Egg Harbor.
