Main, James E., - 90, of Mays Landing, died Sunday, November 17th at his home. He was born in Germania, NJ to the late Rose (Beckler) and Earl Main where he lived before moving to Mays Landing. After graduating from school in Mays Landing, Jim went on to trade school where he learned the art of baking. He met the love of his life, Hazel Losse of Hammonton while working at the Mays Landing skating rink. They were married in 1949 and celebrated 67 years together before she passed. Their devotion to one another served as a great role model for our family. Jim worked at various bakeries including Suburban Bakery in Camden, Liss Bakery and Catto's Bakery in Vineland. Jim and Hazel eventually purchased Catto's Bakery and successfully ran Jim Mains Bakery for 20 years before retiring. Upon their retirement, they enjoyed many wonderful years traveling together and visiting the casinos. Jim was a true gentleman with a great sense of humor. He was a wonderful storyteller always entertaining us with his tales. His kindness helped many people over the years. Jim was a devoted father and is predeceased by his son Steven in addition to his beloved wife, Hazel. He is also predeceased by his grandson Daniel, his brother Robert Main and his sister Olive Heffley. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, James (Linda), daughters Susan Ayrer, Debra (Don) Morgenweck, and Sandra (Michael) Hartline. He leaves behind 16 adoring grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Alice Bennett, Nancy (Ted) May, and his sisters in law Marion Main, Flossie (Tom) Etherington, Camile Losse and Erma Woodman. Many nieces and nephews whom he loved also survive him. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 10:00 am -11:00 am at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street in Mays Landing. A memorial service will take place at 11:00 am. Burial immediately after at Union Cemetery in Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jim's memory to the Community Food Bank of South Jersey, 6735 East Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ 08234. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
