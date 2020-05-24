Majane, Frances T., - 81, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully in Meadowview Nursing Home on May 16, 2020. Born in Atlantic City, NJ on November 30 1938, she resided in Egg Harbor Township. She was predeceased by her parents Frank and Lorraine Majane, and her brother Frank Majane. She loved her family and friends always putting them first. With a smile that followed you everywhere and was yours to keep, she lived life with a great sense of humor, and had an incredibly positive attitude, along with a very generous heart. She always knew just the right thing to say. She was a devoted and loving Mom who enjoyed attending and cheering for her children at all school functions and events. She really enjoyed the holidays, but could make any day special for everyone by giving them a greeting card with a note just for them. In her spare time, bowling, walks on the boardwalk, and shopping was how she had fun. Always enjoying a fresh cup of coffee to relax. She enjoyed singing and shared this love with the St. Katherine Drexel Church Choir. Frances is survived by her brother John and Rose Majane of Massachusetts, two sons, Frank and Antoinette Krimmelbein of New York, Leo and Deborah Krimmelbein of Debary, Fl., daughter Theresa and Kenneth Chartier of Egg Harbor Township. She has 6 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, there will not be any services at this time. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
