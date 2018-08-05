Makrenos, Michael, - 64, of Egg Harbor Twp., passed away on Friday, July 20, 2018 at home. A resident of Egg Harbor Twp., he and his father owned M&M's Tool Mart in Ocean City, NJ. Michael also worked at Caesar's for many years. Michael was born in Ellwood City, PA before moving to Egg Harbor Twp., NJ. He is predeceased by Mary & Michael Makrenos of Ocean City, NJ. Michael is survived by two sisters, Beth Petrus (Scott) & Michelle Worden (Wayne Wagner) and nephew, Michael Petrus. Funeral services were held at Turner Funeral Home, Sixth St. & Park Ave., Ellwood City, PA. In memory of Michael, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Twp., NJ 08234. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.