Malatesta, Janet Elizabeth, - 75, of Ventnor City, New Jersey passed away at the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center on Wednesday, September 18. Born September 9, 1944, in Philadelphia, PA, she lived in Hatfield PA, and most recently in Ventnor NJ, graduated from Gwynedd Mercy University and spent her professional career working for Philadelphia Electric Company, British Airways, and finally customer relations for the Borgata Hotel Casino until retiring in 2007. Janet loved spending her time "down the shore" and sampling all of the local eateries with her special friends and family. She loved traveling throughout England and Italy and was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. She is survived by her loving sons Paul C. Malatesta and his wife Margaret (Peggy), Christopher Malatesta and his wife Jennifer, brothers Richard Carmichael and his wife Christine, Joseph Carmichael and his wife Gerry. She will be missed by her adored grandchildren Victoria, Michael, Matthew, Nicholas, and John Christopher. She is also survived by her Aunt Joanne Edwards and her husband Don, nephews Alex, Andrew, Ryan, and niece Kristin, great-nephews Erik, Christian, Nick, Luke, Philip, Everett, and Nolan. Janet was preceded in death by her parents Stearly Carmichael in 1995 and Elsie Carmichael in 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to The Penn Transplant Institute (checks made payable to: The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania). Address: Penn Medicine Development and Alumni Relations; 3535 Market Street, Suite 750; Philadelphia, PA 19104. A memorial for Janet will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, September 28th at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 7300 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor City, NJ. The ceremony will be followed by a luncheon (12:15P) for family and friends at The Red Room Café, 141 N. Dorset Ave., Ventnor City, NJ). Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
