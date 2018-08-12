Malia, William L., Jr. "Billy", - 70, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on Thursday, August 2, 2018. Billy was born on January 19, 1948 in Atlantic City to the late Elizabeth and William L. Malia, Sr. He was a graduate of Mainland Regional High School and Stockton College, class of 1976. He served in the US Navy for four years and was employed by Caesar's Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. Billy enjoyed gardening, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. William is survived by his wife Joan (nee Bonner), whom he married on December 5, 1981; his children, Thomas Malia, Heather Malia (Dave Zindel), and Erin Malia (Gawain Ortiz); his grandchildren, Christopher J.W. Ortiz and Faith Emma Zindel; and his siblings, Cathy Barbey, Peter Malia and Elizabeth Risley. He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Mark Malia. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 11:00am at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, 1421 New Road, Northfield. A visitation will be held from 10:00am until the time of mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Billy's memory to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, 6735 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
