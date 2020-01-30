Mallimaci, Michael A., - 41, of Egg Harbor Twp., passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, Nicholas Mallimaci (12/15/2008) and his brother, Alfonso C. Mallimaci (01/01/2020). Michael is survived by his mother, Rosalia Mallimaci; his son, Nicholas Mallimaci and his niece, Alexis Mallimaci. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1st from 9:30 to 11:00 AM with a Mass at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Somers Point, NJ. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, 609-965-0357. For condolences please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Rosalie Mallimaci in care of Wimberg Funeral Home.
