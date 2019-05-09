Mallon, Elizabeth Marie (nee Browne), - of Seaville, NJ went to heaven in the arms of her loving Lord and family on May 7, 2019. She was born on July 28, 1948 in Philadelphia, PA to Elizabeth (nee Ross) and Joseph Browne. She graduated from St. Hubert High School in Philadelphia, PA. Elizabeth was employed by Glenn Insurance for 25 years in the claims department. Elizabeth is predeceased by her husband of 45 years, James, and son, Jim Mallon. She is also predeceased by her brother, Jim, and parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Browne. She leaves behind her loving daughter, Jennifer Salvo (David). She also leaves behind her adoring grandchildren, Kiera, Cassie, and Colin Quade. She is survived by her sister, Terry (Jack) and brother, Joe (Pat) and a wonderful family filled with cousins, nieces and nephews. Her greatest joys were times spent with family and entertaining friends. Elizabeth will be remembered for her sense of humor, devotion to her family, and her quiet strength through life's journey. Visitation will be Thursday, May 9th from 6:00-8:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd., Galloway, NJ (609)641-0001. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 10th at 9:15-10:00 AM at St. Maximillian Kolbe 200 West. Tuckahoe Rd., Marmora, NJ followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. "A mother holds her children's hands for a little while, but their hearts forever."
