MALONEY, Judy, - 73, a long-time resident of Cape May, NJ died peacefully in her home on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Judy was born on April 28, 1945 in Haverhill, MA and resided in Warren, NJ for 20 years. Judy founded a women's recovery group of Alcoholics Anonymous in Watchung, NJ. Moving to Cape May in 1985, Judy was a successful business woman who lived by her motto of "kindness matters" in all that she did. She owned 3 TCBY stores back in the 90's and owned and managed many rental properties throughout her life. She was the ultimate "babe" as she founded a popular senior women's golf group, "Babes in Motion." The goal of the group is to bring senior women together in friendship while playing golf both of which Judy was very good at. Judy loved tennis, golf, pickleball and most of all, chocolate. She had an amazing smile that could light up a room and cared for people with no limit. Judy is dearly missed by her loving family which includes her husband, Dick Maloney; three children, Cynthia Swank, Debbie Whittington and Mike Swank; two step-children, Matt Maloney and Abby Urban; a foster son, Carlos Fontanez and nine grandchildren. Funeral services are being held privately. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
