Mancini, Nicholas F, - 86, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, on November 30, 2018. He was born on July 2, 1932 to Roland and Philomena Mancini. He grew up in Plymouth Meeting, PA and after marrying lived in Conshohocken, PA and Brigantine, NJ. He spent the last 25 years enjoying the warm weather and his home on the water in Merritt Island, FL. He was preceded in death by Gloria, his wife, and Nicholas, his son. He is survived by three daughters who loved him, Monica Gallagher, Cindy Albertson (Jim), and Julie Mancini (John Kennedy). He is also survived by seven grandchildren Kristen and Kelly Gallagher, Nicole Orengo, Michael and Brandon Morris, and Jordan and Jesse Wiener, and four great-grandchildren, who Nick adored, Giavana Morris, Delilah Orengo, and Kaylee and Ethan Gallagher. Nick was proud to serve his country in the US Army and was stationed in Trieste Italy during the Korean War. He was a retired Master Captain for the Operating Engineers Marine Division, and had great stories to tell about the many years he spent as a tugboat Captain for American Dredging. He was a 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus. He loved golfing, boating, telling stories of his life's adventures, and, most of all, spending time with his great-grandchildren watching movies and swimming in his pool. Nick was a creative craftsman and was always working on projects around his house. He handmade beautiful wooden crosses and rosaries, and it always made him happy to gift them to others. Relatives and friends are invited are invited to a Visitation from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at St. Matthews Church, 219 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA. Interment St. Matthew Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials should be made to Divine Mercy Church, 1940 N. Courtney Parkway, Merritt Island, FL 32953. Nick attended Mass regularly at Divine Mercy, and enjoyed the company of other parishioners at church events and coffee hour after Mass. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.