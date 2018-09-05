Manera, Frank T., - 91, of Mays Landing, formerly of Brigantine passed away on Sunday September 2, 2018. Frank was born in Atlantic City to the late Basilio and Rosa Manera. Frank proudly served his country during WWII in the US Navy aboard the USS Langley. He retired from the City of Brigantine as the supervisor of the Water and Sewer Department after 25 years of service. He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years Katherine L. Manera and his children Rosemarie Hearing (Dennis), Basil Manera (Kathryn) and Nicholas Manera (Colleen). Frank is also survived by his grandchildren Danine, Lee Ann, Natalie, Michael, Gregory, Jessica and Nicholas, his great-grandchildren Dylan, Megan, Amber, Troy, Trent, Madison, Michael, Bryce, Mark and Cecilia, his sister Rosemarie Sweet (Richard) and several nieces and nephews. Frank is predeceased by his sons Frankie and Joseph Manera. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Frank's Life Celebration and viewing on Friday September 7, 2018 from 10 to 11am at St Vincent dePaul Church, 5021 Harding Highway (RT 40), Mays Landing. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. The family requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to Atlanticare Hospice, 6550 Delilah Road Egg Harbor Township NJ 08234. To share your fondest memory of Frank please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Family services by Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Northfield
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.