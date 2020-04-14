Maneri, Nicholas "Nick", - 74, of Mays Landing, NJ passed away peacefully at home on April 9, 2020. Nick was born September 30, 1945 in Passaic, NJ. He grew up in Rochelle Park in Bergen County, NJ where he met and married his wife Charlene, and then moved to Mays Landing in August 1974. Nick had a lifelong love of cars in both his professional and personal life. He was a mechanic for many years at Gasko Pontiac, and built a reputation as a knowledgeable mechanic, which he carried to several other local businesses. Nick was an original member of the North Jersey Street Rod Association prior to moving to South Jersey, where he became a well-known and well-liked member of the local antique car community. Nick enjoyed going to Doo Wop shows with his wife in recent years. Nick is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Marie (nee Milazzo), his sister Grace and his brother Salvatore. Nick will always be remembered by his loving wife of 45 years Charlene (nee Keeney), his son Nick, his sisters-in-law Noreen, Linda and Gail, brother-in-law Hank, and nieces Noreen, Christine, Teri, and Tristen, his nephews Joe and Frank and their families and many friends. Special thanks to Angelic Palliative and Hospice Care nurses Kim and Suzanne who provided compassionate care in his final days. Due to the current pandemic, services will be private for immediate family only at Boakes Funeral Home in Mays Landing. Burial will be private at Union Cemetery. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com).
Most Popular
-
Following complaints from residents and contractors, construction has stopped in N.J.
-
Body of male senior citizen discovered in Vineland Walmart parking lot
-
South Jersey basketball community mourns official who died of COVID-19: McGarry
-
Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township sold for $325,000
-
N.J. expanded unemployment benefits may hit temporary hiccups
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.