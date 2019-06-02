Mangano, Frank A., - 95, of Ventnor, NJ passed away peacefully at home on May 28th, 2019. Frank was born and raised in Atlantic City to Calogero and Francesca Mangano along with his sister Santa and brother Joseph. After serving in the army in General Douglas MacArthur's Barracks he returned home and married the love of his life, Marie Antoinette (Patermo) Mangano. Frank was an award winning hairstylist owner and operator of Cameo Beauty Salon in Atlantic City. Frank and Marie were inseparable over the years touring many countries and enjoying their life together. Frank is predeceased by his parents, Calogero and Francesca Mangano; sister, Santa Mangano Tummarello; and brother, Joseph Mangano. He is survived by many loving in-laws, nieces, and nephews who share many loving memories. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 4th from 10-11am, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11am, at St. Michael's Church, Atlantic City. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael's Church/ Parish of Saint Monica, 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.