Mangels, William "Bill", - of Sarasota, FL, peacefully passed away Sunday morning, January 6th. Bill was born in Jamaica, NY on October 28, 1925. He met his beloved wife of 63 years, Millie, while in high school. When Millie wouldn't let him copy her answers on a test, he said, "I'll fix her, I'm going to marry her," and the rest is history. After high school, Bill served his country with distinction in the Navy and spent time aboard the famed battleship USS Missouri. He remained a proud patriot to his last day. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, Bill went to work for NY Telephone Company, where he remained his whole career, serving first as a lineman and retiring from management more than 40 years later. After he retired, Bill and Millie moved to Mays Landing, NJ, where they became involved in local politics. Bill went on to serve on the Hamilton Township Council and then as mayor. As mayor, Bill was recognized for his unquestioned character and integrity. Bill will best be remembered for being a loving and wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Bill is pre-deceased by his wife, Millie, and survived by his daughters Karen Riess and Nancy Royce, their husbands George and Wylie, his grandchildren Lauren Laub and Michael Riess, their spouses David and Jennifer, and his great-granddaughter Madeline Riess. Visitation for family and friends will be held at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 40 N. Orange Ave, Sarasota from 10:00 11:30 AM on Tuesday, January 15th with funeral services beginning at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at the Sarasota National Cemetery at 1:30 PM. Flowers may be sent or donations made to the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.toalebrothers.com.
