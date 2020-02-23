Mangiello, Anthony "Tony", - 74, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ passed away in the loving arms of his wife on Thursday, February 13, 2020. He was born December 12, 1945, to Joseph and Anna (Mattle) Mangiello in Atlantic City, NJ. Upon Anna's passing, Joe married Thelma Yearsley who also played a loving role in Tony's life. Anthony graduated from Oakcrest High School in 1964 and went on to graduate from Stubenville College in Ohio, where he was an active member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. Anthony married the love of his life, Marsha (Watson) on August 29, 1970. Tony taught Social Studies in Mullica Township, NJ for 14 years. He went on to teach History at Egg Harbor Township High School, and after completing his Masters in Educational Administration from Glassboro State College, he became Principal of the Spragg School in Egg Harbor City, NJ until he retired.Tony was an avid golfer, car enthusiast, a dedicated fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers but, most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Marsha; daughters, Christa Mangiello and husband Kevin Bush of Naples, Fl. and Lisa Mangiello of Milford DE., as well as 3 grandchildren, Isabel Betts, Ryan Bush and Sophia Bush. Tony is also survived by his sister Joanna Frattini and husband Jim of Ellicott City, MD, nephew, Stephen Frattini and niece, Katherine Frattini, his brother Joseph "Joe" Mangiello, and wife Patsy of Mays Landing, NJ., niece, Tricia Monteith (Mangiello) and husband Bill, and niece, Tara Kostek (Mangiello), and husband Mike Kostek and their 3 children, Mikey, Emma and Katie, Sister-in-law, Sandy Watson, nephew, Travis Watson and niece, Tasha Watson. Tony had vascular dementia for the last 5 years and spent the last year at Inspired Living, a Memory Care Community, in Bonita Springs, FL. His family is forever grateful to the caregivers and staff for the love and compassion they gave to Tony. Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday March 7, 2020, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point NJ 08244 from 10-11am, where Mass will be held at 11am. Burial will be private. Tony was an advocate of the St. Joseph's Indian School; their mission is to educate and provide housing for the Lakota (Sioux) children. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to https://give.stjo.org/site/Donation2?df_id=8943&8943.donation=form1&s_src=memorial-pg&autologin=true
