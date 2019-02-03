Mango (nee Macrie), Marie E., - 89, of Hammonton, NJ, passed away peacefully on Thursday January 31, 2019. Born and raised in Hammonton, she graduated from Hammonton High School then received her Bachelor's Degree from Immaculata College. Marie worked for Sears Roebuck in Hammonton before following her true vocation as a teacher where she taught elementary school at the Burlington County School System until retiring to care for her parents. Marie was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, Catholic Daughters of America # 1680, Soroptimist International of Hammonton, The Red Hats and would volunteer at the Hammonton Library teaching people to read along with supporting the Red Cross on Blood Drives. Predeceased by her parents Paul and Anna Macrie, Husband Frank P. Mango and brother Peter Macrie as well as her sisters-in-law Helen and Joan Macrie and niece Elizabeth Macrie. Dear sister of Paul "Ginger" Macrie of Hammonton, NJ. Loving Aunt of Bernadette (Sam) Rodio, Peter (Toni) Macrie, Paul (Beth) Macrie, Nicholas (Dorothy) Macrie, Cheryl (Jerry) O'Brien, Michael (Christine) Macrie, as well as Judy Mango and Jim Mango of Scotia, NY. She will also be missed by great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and her many friends. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation, Saturday February 9 from 10:00 11:00am St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish-St. Anthony of Padua Church 285 Rt. 206 Hammonton, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery 5061 Harding Hwy Mays Landing, NJ. Donations may be made to the Hammonton Education Foundation P.O. Box 552 Hammonton, NJ 08037. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. To share condolences www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
