Manion, Francis J., - 81, of Titusville FL, passed away on Friday, March 23, 2018. Born in Philadelphia on April 18, 1936 to the late William and Mary Manion, Francis was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church and served our nation with great honor in the U.S Army. He was honorably discharged in 1959. Francis was devoted and proud of his country as he enjoyed going to military bases, museums and memorials even flying on Honor Flight to Washington D.C. Other than his parents, Francis is preceded in death by daughter Michelle M. Manion and brother William Manion. He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 57 years, Catherine Callaghan Manion; sons Christopher (Lisa) Manion, M.D, Patrick J. Manion and John Jeffrey (Jennifer) Manion; grandchildren Dale A. Primosch, Nicholas M. Ulmer, Michael J. Vautrin and Nicole M. Vautrin; great grandchildren Deacon and Rowan Elizabeth Primosch; sisters Dolores M. Smith, Mary Buckley and many extended family members. Frank retired from Bally's Park Place Casino Hotel after working many years as a Slot Technician. A Memorial Mass will be held on September 22, 2018 at St Joesph's Roman Catholic Church in Somers Point, NJ at 10:30 AM. Friends may call beginning at 9:30 AM. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com The family requests memorial contributions be made to Rowan University Foundation 201 Mullica Hill Road Glassboro, NJ 08028 for the Elizabeth Callaghan and Mary E. Manion Scholarship.
Latest
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.