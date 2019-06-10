Maniscalco, Marlene P. (nee Tribuiani), - 70, of Cedar Brook, passed away on Friday June 7, 2019 at the Samaritan Center at Voorhees. Beloved wife of Rocco Maniscalco, Sr. Loving mother of Christopher Bloomfield and Andrea (Michael) Willis; step-mother of Maria (Ron) Maniscalco-Miller, and the late Rocco (Danielle) Maniscalco, Jr. Proud grandmother of A.J., Alexandria, Donte, John, Brian, Rocco III, Gianna, Jenna, and Krista (Eric). Marlene was born in South Philadelphia and was then a longtime resident of Cedar Brook, NJ. Alongside her father, she ran the family business, Samuel Tribuiani and Sons located in Philadelphia, before going on to work as the Head of Investigations for Claridge Casino Hotel for 24 years, and later the Tropicana Casino. Marlene was great at her job and well recognized as the first female to win a prestigious award in the field of private investigations. She will always be remembered for cooking vast amounts of food while hosting her legendary Christmas Eve party for her family and friends, year after year. A visitation will be held on Tuesday June 11, 2019 from 4:00 to 5:00 pm at the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ, where a memorial service will begin at 5:00 pm. Cremation will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.
