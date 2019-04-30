Mann, Mary F. (nee Madosky), - 82, of Collings Lakes, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Division. Born in Canonsburg, PA she lived in Collings Lakes for over 50 years. She worked for MJ Corporation in Mt. Laurel as a seamstress. Mrs. Mann enjoyed working, cooking, doing things with and for her family, especially for her grandchildren. Her favorite thing to do was to spend Christmas Eve with her family, she looked forward to it and treasured the time spent with her family. She was predeceased by her husband, George Mann, Sr. and her granddaughter, Lindsay Mann. Mrs. Mann is survived by her daughter, Georgett Watson (Jack Stephani) of Egg Harbor Twp.; her son George Mann, Jr. (Kellie) of Woodbury; three brothers, Mark Madosky, George Madosky; Aaron Madosky; two sisters, Martha Bumbarger; Maxine DePaoli; four grandchildren, Amanda Paone (Anthony), Amber Watson, US Army SPC; Georgie Mann, III; Ty Watson; two great grandchildren, Madison and Paisley Paone. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial Donations in Mary's name may be made to AtlantiCare Foundation, Patient Support & Assistance Fund, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 600, Suite 601, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ 08234. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton, NJ (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
