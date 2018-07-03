Mann, Thomas W, Jr., - 81, of Villas, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2018 at his home. Thomas was born in Philadelphia and resided there for many years before moving to Cape May Co. in 1973. Thomas was a retired installer for Verizon in Philadelphia. He was of the catholic faith and attended parishes in Philadelphia. He was preceded in death by his wife Theresa, great granddaughter Aubrey Mann, and sister Elizabeth Brenegan. Thomas is survived by two sons, Thomas W. (Lisa) Mann III and David J. (Daisy) Mann, two daughters, Kathleen (Joseph) Teti and Michele (Mike) Ketchen. He also leaves 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Private burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Cold Spring. Contributions in his name can be made to the Holy Redeemer Hospice, 1801 Route 9, Swainton, NJ 08210. Condolences will be received at www.evoyfuneralhome.com
