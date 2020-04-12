Manna, Gerard "Jerry", - 61, of Sicklerville, NJ, a dedicated businessman and resident of Sicklerville, New Jersey, died unexpectedly of natural causes at the age of 61 in his home. Jerry is survived by his mother, Marie Manna (nee Cafeo); his sister, Desiree Manna; and his daughter, Alexandra Manna. He is predeceased by his father, Anthony Manna, who emigrated from Italy to the United States in 1958. Jerry Manna was born on December 31, 1958, in Atlantic City, New Jersey to Anthony and Marie Manna. Jerry graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1977. He then went on to attend Drexel University, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 1982. Jerry then became a businessman and devoted 30 years to sales in the baling wire industry. For the last 23 years, he worked as an independent contractor for Accent Wire-Tie, which is based out of Spring, Texas. He was very well-liked and respected in his line of work and always knew how to solve a problem, no matter how big or small. Jerry was a devoted father, son, brother, and significant other to Rocio Aguirre. He enjoyed spending time at his beach house in Ventnor, New Jersey, salsa dancing, winemaking, and cars. Jerry will be missed deeply by all who knew him. Due to COVID-19, a notice will be forthcoming for services at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.

