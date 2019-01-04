Manna, Jean (née Boushie), - 72, long-time resident of Hammonton, NJ, passed away peacefully in her home on December 21, 2018, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Manna; her three children, John, Alison, and Sarah Manna; siblings, John Boushie, and Betty Henehan, of Binghamton, NY; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dogs, Junior and Tina, who already miss her dearly. Originally from Binghamton, NY, she lived there until moving to New York City's Lower East Side in the '60s. While in the city, she met her husband Tom, who remained her dedicated partner for 49 years. Jean worked for Atlantic Electric until her retirement in 2002, and then part-time for the offices of Drs. Regis Acosta and Stephen A. Nurkiewicz in Hammonton, NJ. Besides being a devoted mother and a phenomenal cook, Jean loved to travel to faraway destinations and explore nearby thrift stores and flea markets. Her loved ones will miss her sharp wit, infectious laugh, and impeccable style. A private funeral was held by the immediate family members. A funeral mass will be held at St Anthony of Padua church in Hammonton NJ on January 12th at 11:00. Memorial donations can be made in Jean's name to the charity of your choice.
