Manning, Anna Mae (nee Gentile), - 93, of Absecon, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on March 1, 2019. Anna Mae was born on February 18, 1926 in Nyack, NY and moved to Pleasantville as a young woman. She worked as a bank teller at the FAA Tech and later at Duell Fuel. She was a member of Eastern Star Chapter Keystone 69. She is survived by her three children: William (Mary) Manning of Lansdale, PA; Beth Manning of Kingsland, GA; and Jane (John) Hummel of Bruceton Mills, WV; three grandchildren: Kerrie Albert; James Murray; and John Clotworthy, and five great-grand children. She was preceded in death by her husbands George (Bud) Manning and Demmings Hoadley, her parents, Mae and John Gentile, and her sister Joyce Wilkinson. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 10am til 11am at the Adams-Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Road, Northfield. A Funeral Service to follow at 11am. Burial will be held at Laurel Memorial Park, Pomona. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at adams-perfect.com.
