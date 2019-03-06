Manning-Davis, Linda B., - 69, of Atlantic City, passed away suddenly on February 26, 2019, at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Campus. Linda was predeceased by: parents, Leotta (Banfield) and Edward Manning, sister, Delores Dublin and grandson Dante Henderson. She is survived by: children: Kiemon Henry (Pete), Bill, Willie and Ahshia Henderson; grandchildren, Kiera, Keon, and Kimani Henry, A'Daja and Aleeziana Henderson; sisters, Dr. Cynthia Lawrence and Azizi Powell; brothers, Dr. Robert E.B. Manning (Charlotte) and Kenneth Manning; close family friend, Angela Burton; and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM, Saturday, March 9, 2019, St. Paul AME Church, 1203 Harrison Avenue, Pleasantville, where friends may call from 9AM. Interment Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

