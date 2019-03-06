Manning-Davis, Linda B., - 69, of Atlantic City, passed away suddenly on February 26, 2019, at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Campus. Linda was predeceased by: parents, Leotta (Banfield) and Edward Manning, sister, Delores Dublin and grandson Dante Henderson. She is survived by: children: Kiemon Henry (Pete), Bill, Willie and Ahshia Henderson; grandchildren, Kiera, Keon, and Kimani Henry, A'Daja and Aleeziana Henderson; sisters, Dr. Cynthia Lawrence and Azizi Powell; brothers, Dr. Robert E.B. Manning (Charlotte) and Kenneth Manning; close family friend, Angela Burton; and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM, Saturday, March 9, 2019, St. Paul AME Church, 1203 Harrison Avenue, Pleasantville, where friends may call from 9AM. Interment Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.