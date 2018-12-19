MANNING, EVANGELIST MARIE M., - 86, of Atlantic City, NJ, "I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course. I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing." 2 Timothy 4:7-8. Evangelist Marie M. Manning, went home to be with her Lord on November 25th, 2018. She was predeceased by her Brother, Roosevelt "Tim" Dancy; her Sister, Cleo Anderson; and her Niece, Victoria Hallman. She is survived by her three loving Nephews, Rodney Stowe (Beverly), Michael Dancy, and Issiah Anderson; her loving Niece, Donna Stowe-Robinson; and many, many adoring Great and Great-Great Nieces and Nephews. Evangelist Marie M. Manning will be dearly missed. Memorial Services of Love and Faith, will be held on Friday ~ December 21st, 2018 promptly at 1:00 pm at Mikal's Funeral Parlor ~ located at 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401. For further info, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC (609-344-1131).

