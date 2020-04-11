Manning, John C., - 92, of Lithonia, GA, As the ship of Zion sailed by on March 31st, the sailor answered the called. John C. Manning Sr. was born on January 2nd 1928 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Robert and Helen (Martin) Manning Sr. John attended the Pleasantville Public School System. Starting with the historical Park Avenue Elementary, where his father taught and ending with Pleasantville High School. He received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education from Glassboro State College now known as Rowan University. John was employed by the Atlantic City Board of Education. He taught at New Jersey Avenue Elementary School for 27 years. He served his country in the United States Navy as a yeoman 3rd class, clerk to the gunnery officer and special mail carrier. John was a police officer for the city of Pleasantville and served as acting desk sergeant and traffic clerk. While residing in NJ, he was a member of Saint Mary's Episcopal Church. He taught Sunday school and was a member of the choir. He was active in the community as a member of the Mainland NAACP, President of the Concern Parents of Pleasantville, and a member of the Pleasantville Board of Education. When they moved to GA, he became a member of The Shrine of the Black Madonna of the Pan African Orthodox Christian Church. There he affectionately became known as Brother Sekou. John, (known as Jack at this time) married his high school sweet heart Rosalie Williams on September 5th, 1953. From this beautiful union six children were born: John Jr. & Betty of Stone Mountain GA, Leah of Lithonia, GA, Dale & Catherine of Mays Landing, NJ, Robert & Carmen of Pleasantville, NJ, Gary of Lithonia, GA, and Janet of Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Preceding him in death, his wife of 56 years Rosalie, parents Robert & Helen, siblings Robert, Helen Bryan, Maxwell & Dorothy, Howard & Loretta Owens, Marilyn Hoskins, Richard and Arthalia, and brothers in love Richard and Neil Uddyback. He was blessed with fourteen grandchildren: Marlando, Ray II, Nitish, Dale Jr., Jordan, Etosha, Shante, LaToya, Latosh, Lamar, Jamal, Sterling, Terron, and Ebony. To continue with our Dad's sense of humor, we will not try to count or list his great-grandchildren. He loved them all from the oldest Precious to the youngest Karter, but the number is lovingly over fourteen. A host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and sister-in-law Evelyn Ortiz (Williams) sisters in love Delores Holman, Sue Caviness and friends will miss his humor, nick names that he gladly gave, and his smile.
