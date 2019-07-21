Manning, John R., - 90, of Absecon, on Thursday July 18 2019 passed away peacefully at his home with his family around him. He was predeceased by his parents John and Marie (McMenamin); wife and children's mother Susan (Hesser), wife Dorothea (Price) and grandson Sean. He is survived by his sister Marion (Dare) Aucott, his children Steve (Terri), Sharon, Dave (Deborah), Mark (Joanne) and Richard (Dawn), 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren . John, before graduating from Holy Spirit High School in 1946, co-founded The AC Sky Blazers Model Airplane Club. He was devoted to building and flying model airplanes. After High School, he joined Local 322 for Plumbers and Pipefitters from which he retired in 1990. In retirement he enjoyed travel, golf and playing the organ. A gathering with his family and friends will be held on Tuesday July 23, 2019 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at St. Vincent De Paul Church in Mays Landing NJ. Mass will follow at 11:00 am. Interment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the South Jersey Cancer Fund, Brigantine, NJ. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home 211 E. Great Creek Rd. Galloway, NJ (609) 641-0001. For condolences and directions please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
