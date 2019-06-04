Manning, Kenneth Eugene, - 59, of Atlantic City, Born April 12, 1960 to Leotta Banfield and Edward Manning, Kenny passed away on May 26, 2019. He was educated in Atlantic City Schools and Graduated in 1978. He loved singing and Acting. He performed Classical, Popular, Gospel and Jazz Music. He was a faithful member of Union Baptist Temple Church from birth. He worked as an Atlantic City Crossing Guard for 16 years and retired due to his health. He is predeceased by sisters Delores Dublin, and Linda Davis. He is survived by brother Dr.Robert E.B. Manning (Charlotte), Sisters: Dr. Cynthia Walker-Lawrence, Azizi Powell and Angela Burton. Services will be held at Union Baptist Temple Church,335 North Pennsylvania Ave Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday June 8, 2019.Viewing from 9am to 11am. Funeral Service at 11am. Burial Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville,NJ. Services are being handled by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.