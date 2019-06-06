Manning, Minnie, - 104, of Atlantic City, Affectionately known as "Grandma Minnie" was called home to be with the Lord Saturday, June 1, 2019. Minnie was a faithful member of Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church in Atlantic City. She worked as a Hospital Tech at Atlantic City Medical Center City Division, where she retired in 1982. She was predeceased by: her only son, Paul D. Hairston; grandchildren, Eugene and Diane Hairston. Minnie leaves to cherish her fond memories: daughter in-law, Cynthia M. Hairston; grandchildren, Roderick D. Hairston (Caregiver), Elliott Hairston (Barbara), Gregory E. Tucker, Michelle D. Morgan, Alifah Akram (Caregiver), Deborah L. Washington (DeHart) (Caregiver); special nephews, Arnett and Stanley, Jr.; special niece, Mary Ann Olson; and a host of great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM Saturday, June 8, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church, 704 Rev. Dr. John W. Howard Way, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
