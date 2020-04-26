Manning, Vera Mae, - 88, of Wilmington, DE, Manning, Vera M., 88 of Brigantine passed away on April 22, 2020 in Wilmington, DE. She was born March 29, 1932 in Harrisburg, PA to the late Mason and Permelia Staub and was the youngest of six children. She graduated from Shippensburg State Teachers College in 1954. After graduation, Vera and her husband Tom settled in Brigantine where she lived for 62 years. Vera's career spanned over 30 years as an elementary school teacher with most of her years of service with the Northfield Public Schools teaching 3rd grade. Vera was preceded in death by her husband Thomas of 55 years and is survived by her two children Tom Jr., (Heidi) and Suzanne Burnheimer (Tom) and her three grandchildren: William, Judi and Spencer. She is also survived by her eldest sister, Elizabeth Staub of Austin, PA. Our family is grateful to the love and care that Vera received from the staff at Rockland Place Assisted Living, and ACTS Country House in Wilmington, DE where she resided after a mild stroke in 2017. A celebration of life will occur at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Acts Signature Hospice Delaware, 726 Loveville Road, Suite 3000, Hockessin, DE 19707; or a charity of your choice. To send messages of condolence to Vera's family visit www.mccreryandharra.com
