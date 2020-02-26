Mansfield, Catherine Wesley, - 77, of Atlantic City, went home to the Lord on February 22, 2020. She was the fifth child born to the late Allen and Katie Mansfield in Clifton Forge, VA on November 13, 1942. The family moved to Atlantic City, NJ when she was very young. "Piggy", as she was affectionately known, attended the Atlantic City Public Schools graduating from Atlantic City High School with the Class of 1961. After graduation, she was employed as a paralegal for Leonard Wallach and Donald Phillips. She was also employed by the Atlantic City Board of Education for more than 30 years until her retirement in 2002. Catherine was baptized by Rev. Matthew E. Neil inUnion Baptist Temple. She was a member of Union Baptist Temple for more than 60 years. She was very active in the church throughout the years. She was a member of the Sunday School, the Baptist Training Unit (BTU), Rose Buds, Junior Choir, the Spiral Chorus, the Mass Choir, and the Host/Hostess Ministry. Cathy loved her life. Traveling, deer hunting, eating, cooking, and flowers were her passions. If you needed something done, just ask her and consider it done. Catherine is predeceased by: her parents, brothers; Albert Weyland Mansfield and Jeremiah Jewell Mansfield; and sister, Mrs. Barbara M. Cole. She leaves to cherish her memory: her only child, Darrell Lamont Alston (Pamela); former husband, Sam A. Alston; grandchildren, Kasim Moore and Alesha Alston; brother; Louis Mansfield; sister, Dorothy Houston; her godson and caretaker, Ronald Harris; and a host of other family and many friends. Funeral services will be 11AM, Saturday, February 29, 2020, Union Baptist Temple, Pennsylvania & Drexel Avenues, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
