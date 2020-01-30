Mansfield, Charles K., - 96, of Rockingham, VT - Charles K Mansfield, Jr., 96 of Parker Hill Road passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. Charles was born in East Norwalk, CT on January 9, 1924, the son of Ethel (Brown) and Charles K Mansfield, Sr. On November 14, 1953, he married Gloria Carole Moye who survives. Also surviving are his daughters Patricia Garavel of East Norwalk, CT, Susan Boyce of LaGrange, KY, Karen Randmer of Baltimore, MD and Lisa Stickney of Springfield, VT; five grandsons (David Sedelnick, Robert Stickney, Daniel Randmer, Nicholas Randmer and Bryan Stickney) and two great-grandsons. He is predeceased by his son Michael Charles Mansfield. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.
