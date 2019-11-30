Mansi, Rita (nee Malone), - 85, of Ventnor, passed away at her home on November 27. Born May 26, 1934, Rita grew up in South Philadelphia before moving to Olney with her husband Hank to start their family. The Mansis spent their summers in Atlantic City, before moving to Ventnor full time in 1994. Rita lived for her children and grandchildren, family was #1. When she wasn't spending time with family you'd find her at the slots at the Trump Plaza, Hilton, and then Golden Nugget with her late son-in-law (and partner in crime) Moony. She wasn't one to hold back from brutal honesty, and everyone loved her for it. Survivors include sons Peter & Christopher (Jackie), daughter Maryann Costa, brothers Sammy & Anthony, grandchildren Dominic (Dana), Nicole (Steven), Christopher, & Nicholas, and great-grandson Dominic II. Rita was preceded in death by her husband Peter (Hank), brother Michael, and sisters Lucy & Christine. A memorial Mass will be held at Holy Trinity Parish: St. James Church, on Monday, December 2nd, at 11AM with visitation beginning at 10AM. Following Mass the family invites friends and family to the Wonder Bar in Atlantic City. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
