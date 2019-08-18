Mansolino, Anthony Joseph Jr., - 87, of Mays Landing, NJ, was born on October 8, 1931 in Plainfield NJ and passed away on August 14, 2019 in Galloway Township, NJ. He was the son of of Anthony Sr. and Natalie Mansolino. Anthony enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served his country honorably in the Korean War. He is survived by his wife, Julie, his brother Bob (Barbara), his children Doug (Cindy), Bob (Min Ja), Anthony, Sara (Robert), and Gina (Jim), 8 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:30am in the Pavilion at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Route 50, Estell Manor, NJ with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com

