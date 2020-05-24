Manuel, Romulo "Rollie" De Leon, - 66, of Galloway, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Born in Caloocan City, Philippines, he was the youngest son of the late Feliciano and Pilar (De Leon) Manuel. He was the devoted husband of Emily (Tuason) Manuel, with whom he spent 43 blissful years. Rollie was a Respiratory Therapist for Trinitas Regional Medical Center before retiring in 2016. He was a member of the AARC and the Bataan Association Foundation. He enjoyed fishing, target shooting, tennis, biking, and bowling. In his younger years, he was quite the basketball player, and throughout his life enjoyed gardening, playing guitar, going to the casino, playing poker with his friends, and traveling, especially to see his loved ones in California and The Philippines. Rollie was an animal lover, a car enthusiast, a fan of classic rock music and going to concerts, and a huge supporter of the San Francisco 49ers, Giants, and the Golden State Warriors. He was the life of every party, always dancing, singing karaoke, and making everyone laugh. One of his greatest joys in life was cooking for his family, expressing his love through incredible meals. Above all else, Rollie cherished spending time with his grandchildren. He will be missed and fondly remembered by his wife Emily Manuel, daughters: Elyrose (Vincent) Vallese, Lauren (Thomas) Reese, Elise Manuel fiancée of Christopher Miller, April Manuel, grandchildren: Scarlett, Lennon, Vivienne, William, Thomas, Bodhi, brothers: Reynaldo (Cecilia) Manuel, Romeo (Emie) Manuel, Renato (Antonette) Manuel, Mario (Lilia) Manuel, Manuel (Esperanza) Manuel, Richard (Maria Luisa) Manuel, and "son" William Weaver. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters: Esther Gontenas and Gloria Purificacion. Services will be at a later date. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Romulo, please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
