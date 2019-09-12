Manzi, Arlene M., - 71, of Egg Harbor City, formerly of Clifton on Sept. 8, 2019. Services were handled privately through Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org), 7 Ridgedale Ave., Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 would be appreciated. Please visit www.bizub.com for complete notice.

